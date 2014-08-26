Official proposes turning Houston Astrodome into indoor park

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A commissioner in the Texas county that is home to the Houston Astrodome wants to turn what was once described as the “Eighth Wonder of the World” into a huge indoor park.

The nearly 50-year-old structure, once seen as an architectural marvel, has been gutted and unused for years, with many in Houston unwilling to pay for its upkeep or spend tax dollars to restore it for a new use.

Ed Emmett, a top Harris County official, told reporters his proposal, which includes indoor hiking trails and a concert venue, is still in the planning phase. But he said he believed he could win support from the Harris County Commissioners Court.

“The No. 1 reason is that this proposal recognizes public use as opposed to what private entity we can sell it to. We need to get moving because there’s a perception that we’re not doing anything,” Emmett said.

Last November, Houstonians voted against a $213 million proposal for the “New Dome Experience,” which would have converted the building into a convention center.

Other rejected proposals for the former home of baseball’s Houston Astros and pro football’s old Houston Oilers have included conversion into a luxury hotel and a movie studio.

A complete renovation of the Astrodome was included in Houston’s bid to host the 2012 Summer Olympics, but London won the Games.

The Astrodome officially closed in 2006, three years after the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo moved to a new venue. The structure was added to the National Register of Historic Places in January.

The Astrodome opened in 1965 and was the first fully air-conditioned, domed sports stadium in the world. It was also known for popularizing the use of synthetic turf, named AstroTurf, in sports stadiums around the world. It cost $35 million to build.

Other notable events it hosted include the 1992 Republican National Convention, six Elvis Presley concerts, and Tejano singer Selena’s last televised concert, which broke all previous attendance records at over 69,000.