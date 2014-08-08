FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas school band practice broken up by plane spraying pesticide
Sections
Featured
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 8, 2014 / 6:40 PM / 3 years ago

Texas school band practice broken up by plane spraying pesticide

Amanda Orr

2 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A Texas high school marching band had to cancel practice this week after a plane dropped pesticide for mosquitoes on more than 300 members going through their paces, school officials said on Friday.

”It was a freak accident; they didn’t know we were there and we didn’t know they were coming,” Pearland High School principal Larry Berger said.

Students from the Houston suburb were sent home after the Thursday morning incident and told to wash their clothes and themselves thoroughly, school officials said. They said some students complained of skin irritation and breathing problems.

Band practice resumed indoors on Friday because another flight with pesticide was planned to fly overhead.

The Brazoria County Mosquito Control District, which arranged for the flight, was not immediately available to comment on the incident or give details on the chemicals used.

In a statement, it said there was one confirmed human case of West Nile Virus in Pearland and the aerial spraying was added as a matter of public health concern.

Writing by Jon Herskovitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.