#U.S.
October 21, 2014 / 8:26 PM / 3 years ago

More than 20 children attacked by bees at Texas school

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN Texas (Reuters) - A swarm of bees attacked two dozen children at a school near Fort Worth, Texas, on Tuesday after a student appeared to rattle a nest during a gym-class soccer game, a school spokeswoman said,

Four of the children, who are in sixth grade, were taken to the hospital. There was no immediate information on their condition.

The nest was in an underground irrigation box at Highland Middle School in Saginaw, said Kristin Courtney, a spokeswoman for the Eagle Mountain-Saginaw Independent School District.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
