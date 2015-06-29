FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas farmer killed by swarm of bees
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Lawsuits against Equifax pile up
Cyber Risk
Lawsuits against Equifax pile up
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
June 29, 2015 / 7:30 PM / 2 years ago

Texas farmer killed by swarm of bees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A Texas farmer who disturbed an underground bee colony while plowing a field died after he was stung hundreds of times by a swarm that attacked him, a fire official said on Monday.

Rogelio Zuniga, 53, was killed on Sunday in Rio Hondo, near the border with Mexico, said Raul Zuniga, Jr., the San Benito fire chief and a cousin of the victim.

Family members went to investigate after they noticed the victim’s tractor in a field with no one riding it, the fire chief said.

“They found him and he was covered with bees,” Zuniga said, adding the victim was dead on the scene.

The tractor was dragging discs that hit a concrete pipe once used for irrigation. The pipe contained a honeycomb about 15 to 20 feet (4.5 to 6 meters) long, and exterminators were called out to get rid of the colony, Zuniga said.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.