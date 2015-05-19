Three arrested in Texas gang shooting released from jail on bond mistake

WACO, Texas (Reuters) - Three of the 170 people arrested in a deadly Texas shooting among rival motorcycle gangs were released from jail when their bond was mistakenly reduced to $50,000 from the $1 million set for the suspects, a county judge said on Tuesday.

McLennan County Judge Ralph Strother told Reuters a warrant for their arrest has been issued for them to be picked back up and their bonds restored to $1 million.