Texas aims to extend border protection surge with Mexico through August

AUSTIN Texas (Reuters) - Texas plans to spend nearly $90 million to extend through August 2015 a show of force along its border with Mexico that includes the deployment of up to 1,000 Texas National Guard troops, officials said on Tuesday.

Governor Rick Perry, a Republican who is making the move due to what Texas sees as a lack of federal action, has requested $86.1 million in spending from Dec. 1 through August for the deployment, which has been criticized by Democrats in the state as wasteful and the Mexican government has called irresponsible.

“Texas has proven beyond any doubt that this border can be secured, even if the federal government refuses to take the steps necessary to do so as required by the Constitution,” said Perry, who is seen as a potential Republican candidate in the 2016 presidential election.

Perry announced the National Guard deployment in mid-2014 when a flood of unaccompanied minors from Central America was coming across the border, causing what the Obama administration said was a humanitarian crisis.

Democrats have questioned the spending, saying data shows the flow of children was slowing before the Texas surge even started, that more U.S. Border Patrol agents have been assigned to the border region and the National Guard does not have the power to arrest, raising questions about what the troops are doing.

The Mexican government said Perry was trying to manipulate border security for his own political purposes.

Perry has said he was forced into the move due to inaction by the Obama administration to secure the border, which was allowing international criminal cartels to thrive.

The funding comes from readjusting resources in the budget, with the Republican-controlled state legislature able to make any changes when it meets next year, officials said.