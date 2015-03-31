Texas woman arrested for suspected illegal butt injections

DALLAS (Reuters) - Dallas police said they arrested a woman on Tuesday on accusations of providing illegal butt injections in a salon, which may have resulted in one woman’s death.

Jimmy Joe Clarke, 32, who goes by Alicia, was charged with practicing medicine without a license. No attorney was listed in jail records and her bond was set at $25,000.

Her business partner Denise Ross, 43, also known as “Wee Wee,” turned herself in to authorities last week for similar charges and is out on bond.

Investigators said Clarke and Ross charged customers around $300 to $500 for hydrogel injections, a substance not approved by the Federal Drug Administration, to increase the size of their buttocks.

According to the warrant affidavit, one client screamed in agony as several syringes were injected into her buttocks during the cosmetic procedure. The suspects told her to quiet down and sealed the injection sites with super glue and cotton balls.

Police are also investigating the death of Wykesha Reid, 34, whose body was discovered at the salon in the February.

Family members told police she was there to purchase her fourth round of injections.

The medical examiner has not ruled on a cause of death, pending toxicology results.