FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas day care center probed for allegedly taping children to nap mats
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 20, 2014 / 9:41 PM / 3 years ago

Texas day care center probed for allegedly taping children to nap mats

Marice Richter

2 Min Read

DALLAS (Reuters) - A Fort Worth-area day care center was under investigation for enforcing nap time by allegedly duct taping children to mats, officials said on Friday.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services launched an investigation of Heart2Heart Montessori Academy in Willow Park after photographs began circulating among parents showing a child wrapped in a blanket and bound to a nap mat by duct tape.

Television station KXAS-Channel 5 aired one of the photos and an interview with a mother who said she had removed her son from the center after hearing its owner say the 3-year-old had been taped to a nap mat because he was unruly.

“It’s hurtful, it’s shocking. You never expect something like this to happen to you,” parent Lorrie Almquist said.

Heart2Heart director and co-owner Ashlea Pena said in a statement that the child-care center is cooperating with authorities.

“The staff and I have the best interest of the children and parents as our highest priority,” the statement said.

Police in the city of Willow Park, about 20 miles (35 kms) west of Fort Worth, are also investigating.

Reporting by Marice Richter; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Jim Loney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.