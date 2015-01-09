Texas county to allow indigent defendants to pick own lawyers

SAN ANTONIO (Reuters) - Everybody who has ever watched a television crime drama knows the line where suspects are advised of their rights guaranteed under the U.S. Constitution that include, “if you cannot afford a lawyer, one will be appointed for you.”

Starting on Monday, defendants in one central Texas county will be told as part of that warning that if they cannot afford a lawyer they have the right to choose an attorney at government expense under a test program with statewide implications.

The program in Comal County, which is located between San Antonio and the Texas capital of Austin, is aimed at addressing some of the problems defendants have faced in the Texas justice system in recent years attributed to court-appointed lawyers.

Such attorneys have been frequently accused of mounting less than enthusiastic defenses and in one case, a court appointed attorney was accused of sleeping through much of his client’s trial. Sometimes the conduct has resulted in individuals being exonerated of crimes after long prison terms.

“The attorneys are going to be put in a position of having to earn the business, so to speak, from those defendants, rather than just waiting their turn to get appointed,” said Edwin Colfax, project manager for the Texas Indigent Defense Commission, which is funding the test program.

Texas judges currently appoint legal representation for indigent defendants from a rotating list of attorneys, which can leave the accused skeptical because the government is also prosecuting them, Colfax said.

He said allowing defendants a choice could encourage a better attorney-client relationship and therefore better defense representation.

Colfax said the idea has never been tried in the United States, but is a common practice in other democracies.

The test program will be reviewed after a year to see whether it has led to improved outcomes in Comal County and could be expanded to other counties if it has, he said. The commission is a state body that helps Texas counties provide representation to low-income defendants.

“A lot of folks are waiting to see what the evidence will show,” Colfax said.