Driver of veterans parade float hit by train will not be indicted

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Reuters) - A Texas grand jury on Wednesday decided not to indict a veterans parade float driver involved in a deadly Union Pacific train crash, a Midland, Texas prosecutor said.

Assistant District Attorney Eric Kalenak said the grand jury decided not to indict Midland resident Dale Hayden, 50, who was driving the cab of the flatbed trailer veterans and their wives were sitting on during the parade.

Four veterans died in the November crash.