FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Driver of veterans parade float hit by train will not be indicted
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 9, 2013 / 11:30 PM / in 5 years

Driver of veterans parade float hit by train will not be indicted

Monique Ching

1 Min Read

SAN ANGELO, Texas (Reuters) - A Texas grand jury on Wednesday decided not to indict a veterans parade float driver involved in a deadly Union Pacific train crash, a Midland, Texas prosecutor said.

Assistant District Attorney Eric Kalenak said the grand jury decided not to indict Midland resident Dale Hayden, 50, who was driving the cab of the flatbed trailer veterans and their wives were sitting on during the parade.

Four veterans died in the November crash.

Editing by Corrie MacLaggan and Greg McCune

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.