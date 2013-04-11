FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least two people killed in Texas bus crash
#U.S.
April 11, 2013 / 4:10 PM / 4 years ago

At least two people killed in Texas bus crash

Marice Richter

1 Min Read

DALLAS (Reuters) - At least two people were killed on Thursday when a bus crashed and rolled over on a highway near Dallas, according to a Texas Highway Patrol spokesman.

The single-vehicle crash involved a bus carrying more than 30 people to a casino in Oklahoma, according to Trooper Lonny Haschel of the Texas Highway Patrol. Injured passengers were taken to area hospitals, he said.

The coach traveled off the shoulder, hit a barrier, went back across the roadway into a grassy median and struck a concrete divider, Haschel said.

“The bus rode up on top of that concrete divider for a short distance and then overturned and rolled on its right-hand side,” he said.

The crash occurred about 9:30 a.m. local time (1430 GMT) on State Highway 161, the George Bush Tollway.

Michael Rey, a spokesman for the North Texas Tollway Authority, said the highway was shut down while emergency crews rescue people from the wreckage.

Reporting by Marice Richter and David Bailey; editing by Corrie MacLaggan, G Crosse

