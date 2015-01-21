Three inmates released from hospital after Texas prison bus crash

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Three inmates who were injured in a crash that killed 10 people last week when a Texas prison bus skidded off an icy overpass and into a moving freight train have been released from the hospital, prison officials said on Wednesday.

Prison guard Jason Self remains hospitalized in critical condition after surgery on Tuesday in Lubbock and another injured inmate is expected to be released soon from the hospital, the Texas Department of Criminal Justice said.

Eight inmates and two corrections officers were killed in the crash a week ago near the west Texas city of Odessa.

The eight inmates had been convicted of offenses including possession of a controlled substance, aggravated assault, burglary and theft, according to state officials.

The bus was traveling from Abilene to El Paso with 12 inmates and three corrections officers. The injured offenders will receive care at prison hospitals.