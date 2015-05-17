FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Four family members killed in Texas plane crash
#U.S.
May 17, 2015 / 12:30 PM / 2 years ago

Four family members killed in Texas plane crash

Jim Forsyth

2 Min Read

SAN ANTONIO (Reuters) - Four members of a Texas family were killed on Saturday when their small plane crashed north of San Antonio, officials said on Sunday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the plane, a four seat, single-engine Piper PA-24, had just taken off from a private residential airstrip when it lost altitude and crashed near a feed store parking lot by a highway.

Cell phone video taken by motorists on the highway and broadcast on local TV showed flames and thick black smoke coming out of the wreckage.

No one was injured on the ground and no structures were damaged by the crash and fire, the Comal County Sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office identified the victims as the 38-year-old pilot Michael Galloway, his wife Heather Galloway, 32, and their two children, aged 8 and 10. The family lived near where the crash took place.

There was no immediate word on the plane’s destination or a possible cause of the crash. The sheriff’s office said the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board plan to begin an investigation on Sunday.

Editing by Jon Herskovitz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
