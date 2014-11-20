Five family members killed driving from Texas to Disney World

DALLAS (Reuters) - Five members of a Texas family on their way to a vacation in Disney World were killed in a single-car crash when their vehicle driven by their teenage son overturned on a highway in Louisiana, police said on Thursday.

Michael and Trudi Hardman from the Dallas suburb of Terrell, were killed along with three children, ages 4, 7, and 15, on Wednesday night when the car crossed over a median strip and the driver tried to correct the mistake, which then caused the vehicle to flip, police in Louisiana said.

The family’s Chevrolet Tahoe was carrying eight people, including the couple, their children and step-children. Six of the eight occupants were ejected because they were not wearing seatbelts, police said.

Police said the teenage driver might have fallen asleep at the wheel. He was given a misdemeanor citation for careless operation of a vehicle, police added.

“In an instance this family vacation turned into an unspeakable tragedy. I cannot stress enough the importance of wearing a seatbelt anytime you are in a vehicle,” said Louisiana State Police spokesman Colonel Mike Edmonson.

The teenage driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, and two other children were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.