Four dead in Dallas traffic accident

(Reuters) - Four people were killed on Saturday night in a traffic accident in Dallas, police said, and authorities have taken four people into custody after they fled the scene of the deadly crash.

Authorities closed all lanes of the divided six-lane Webb Chapel Road where the accident took place, about one mile north of Dallas’ Love Field airport.

A spokesman for the Dallas police confirmed the four deaths and subsequent detentions on Twitter.

No details were available on the number of vehicles involved, the victims’ identities or ages or the cause of the crash. Authorities were continuing to investigate.