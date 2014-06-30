FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jury selection opens for accused Texas bomber who wrote to Unabomber
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
June 30, 2014 / 11:00 PM / 3 years ago

Jury selection opens for accused Texas bomber who wrote to Unabomber

Jana J. Pruet

2 Min Read

DALLAS (Reuters) - Jury selection began on Monday in the trial of a Texas man accused of trying to blow up a natural gas pipeline and suspected of seeking guidance from jailed Unabomber Ted Kaczynski.

Anson Chi, 35, is facing four counts of firearms and weapons violations that could bring him as much as 30 years in jail if convicted. Prosecutors said in their indictment that he tried to destroy a suburban Dallas section of a natural gas pipeline with a bomb in June 2012.

Court documents said Chi, 35, began writing letters in July 2011 to serial bomber Kaczynski, who is serving a life sentence for deadly bomb blasts, The documents said Chi told Kaczynski he shared the same anti-technology beliefs and was seeking help developing a website.

On Friday, U.S. District Judge Richard Schell granted Chi’s motion to exclude the correspondence between him and Kaczynski in the trial.

The Dallas Morning News, which published excerpts from the letters, reported that Kaczynski shared some of his beliefs with Chi, but later grow disenchanted and said Chi was headed for “big, big trouble.”

Chi, who is representing himself in the trial, has complained that federal authorities have seized essential material for his defense.

“All my legal papers were stripped from me. My legal books were taken away,” he said in papers filed with the court.

Chi was arrested after a blood trail from the attempted pipeline explosion led to the house he shared with his parents.

Federal authorities then found chemicals and other material that could be used for bombs at the residence along with letters between Chi and Kaczynski, according to court documents.

Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.