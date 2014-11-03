FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 3, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

Texas teen arrested for killing man with car in liquor dispute

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN Texas (Reuters) - A 16-year-old Texan has been arrested on suspicion of killing a man with a car after he refused to buy the youth alcohol, police in Abilene said on Monday.

The youth, who has not been identified and is too young to buy liquor legally, approached Jesse Cortinez, 58, to make the purchase for him in the weekend incident in the city about 170 miles (275 kms) west of Dallas.

“Mr. Cortinez refused and walked away. The 16-year-old then ran the victim over and fled the scene,” police said.

The teenager has been charged with homicide. A lawyer for him was not available for comment.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Doina Chiacu

