FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Man sentenced in Texas overdose death of T. Boone Pickens' grandson
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 24, 2014 / 10:25 PM / 3 years ago

Man sentenced in Texas overdose death of T. Boone Pickens' grandson

Marice Richter

2 Min Read

DALLAS (Reuters) - A former Texas Christian University student accused of killing the grandson of billionaire T. Boone Pickens by injecting him with heroin was sentenced to 10 years’ probation on Monday as part of a plea deal.

Brennan Trainor Rodriguez, 23, pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance that caused the overdose death of Thomas “Ty” Boone Pickens IV on Jan. 29, 2013, according to a statement from the Tarrant County district attorney’s office in Fort Worth.

As part of the plea agreement, prosecutors dismissed charges of murder, manslaughter and tampering with evidence. Judge Robb Catalano ordered Rodriguez to serve four months in jail as part of his deferred adjudication probation.

“This agreement was reached after considering all the facts and consulting with the family,” prosecutor Kevin Rousseau said in the statement. “No outcome can give them back their son, but hopefully with this plea, they can at least begin to heal.”

Pickens, 21, was at Rodriguez’ apartment when Rodriguez injected Pickens with heroin, the statement said.

Rodriguez and his cousin left the apartment to buy more drugs and Pickens had passed out and was sweating profusely when they returned, prosecutors said.

When the two men were unable to awaken Pickens, Rodriguez’ cousin drove Pickens to a Fort Worth hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Editing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Jim Loney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.