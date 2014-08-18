FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jury selection starts for Texas teacher charged with killing boy with car
August 18, 2014 / 9:30 PM / 3 years ago

Jury selection starts for Texas teacher charged with killing boy with car

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DALLAS (Reuters) - Jury selection began Monday in the trial of a former Texas school teacher accused of killing a 6-year-old boy in a 2013 hit-and-run accident who was arrested after a much publicized, nearly week-long manhunt.

Tammy Lowe faces charges of manslaughter and failure to stop and render aid in the January 2013 death of John Raidy in a Dallas suburb. Both charges are second-degree felonies punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

The boy was struck as he crossed a street at an intersection with his mother, who was pushing his sister in a stroller.

Lowe, a long-time middle school teacher in Grand Prairie, eventually turned herself in and confessed to the crime, police said. She resigned from her teaching position before confessing.

She told police that she did not stop because she panicked after hitting the boy.

Reporting by Marice Richter; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by James Dalgleish

