Video shows Sandra Bland arrest was avoidable: family

LISLE, Ill. (Reuters) - Video from a dashboard camera released by Texas officials shows the July 10 arrest of Sandra Bland, whose death in jail three days later is being investigated as a possible homicide, was totally avoidable, her family and attorney said on Wednesday.

Bland’s sister, Sharon Cooper, said the video enraged her because it showed what she called a petty incident. Bland, who was moving to Texas from Illinois for a new job, was pulled over for a routine traffic violation that ended in her arrest after she and the state trooper got into a confrontation.