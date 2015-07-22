FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Video shows Sandra Bland arrest was avoidable: family
#U.S.
July 22, 2015 / 8:37 PM / 2 years ago

Video shows Sandra Bland arrest was avoidable: family

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LISLE, Ill. (Reuters) - Video from a dashboard camera released by Texas officials shows the July 10 arrest of Sandra Bland, whose death in jail three days later is being investigated as a possible homicide, was totally avoidable, her family and attorney said on Wednesday.

Bland’s sister, Sharon Cooper, said the video enraged her because it showed what she called a petty incident. Bland, who was moving to Texas from Illinois for a new job, was pulled over for a routine traffic violation that ended in her arrest after she and the state trooper got into a confrontation.

Reporting by Michael Lansu; Writing by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Peter Cooney

