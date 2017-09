Demonstrators hold signs of Sandra Bland and Kindra Chapman, both of whom died in custody, during a rally against police violence in New York July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama is aware of the death of a black woman in a Texas jail days after her widely publicized arrest after a traffic stop, the White House said on Thursday.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest declined to comment further on the death of Sandra Bland, citing the ongoing local investigation.