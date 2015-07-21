FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Black woman who died in Texas jail should not have been in custody: state senator
#U.S.
July 21, 2015 / 10:55 PM / 2 years ago

Black woman who died in Texas jail should not have been in custody: state senator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A Texas lawmaker who met with the family of a black woman found dead in her jail cell after her arrest following a routine traffic stop said on Tuesday she should never have been in police custody in the first place.

State Senator Royce West, who met with the family of Sandra Bland, told a news conference there would be no cover-up in the investigation of the 28-year-old Chicago-area woman’s death.

Asked if he thought Bland should have been taken into custody following the traffic stop, he said no.

Reporting by Ben Klayman; Editing by Peter Cooney

