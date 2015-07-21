Black woman who died in Texas jail should not have been in custody: state senator

(Reuters) - A Texas lawmaker who met with the family of a black woman found dead in her jail cell after her arrest following a routine traffic stop said on Tuesday she should never have been in police custody in the first place.

State Senator Royce West, who met with the family of Sandra Bland, told a news conference there would be no cover-up in the investigation of the 28-year-old Chicago-area woman’s death.

Asked if he thought Bland should have been taken into custody following the traffic stop, he said no.