Woman who died in Texas jail said she had tried to kill herself in past year: police
July 22, 2015 / 9:59 PM / 2 years ago

Woman who died in Texas jail said she had tried to kill herself in past year: police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT (Reuters) - A black woman who was found hanging dead in her Texas jail cell after her arrest following a minor traffic violation, Sandra Bland, said she had attempted to commit suicide in the past year, the county sheriff said on Wednesday.

“On the first initial questionnaire when she came in, she told (the jailers) she had tried to commit suicide last year,” Waller County Sheriff Glenn Smith said in a telephone interview. He added Bland also said she was not currently depressed.

Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Peter Cooney and Sandra Maler

