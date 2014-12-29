Texas police investigate deaths of four people in Fort Worth area home

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Police in Texas responding to a possible suicide at a home in suburban Fort Worth found the bodies of a man, two women and a girl inside the residence, officials said on Monday.

A 9-year-old boy found alive in the home has been placed in protective custody and is being interviewed about the incident that took place on Sunday, police said.

The boy called a relative, saying there was a man inside who was trying to kill himself. That relative then called police who went to the house in Crowley, south of Fort Worth.

“This is a tragic event that has affected us all and which will have a huge impact on this tight-knit community,” Crowley Police Chief Luis Soler said at a news conference on Sunday night.

Soler would not speculate on the reason for the deaths of the four, whose names have not been released by police. All four appear to have suffered injuries to their bodies, media reports said.