FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas deputy sacked for shooting farmer's dog
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
April 25, 2014 / 8:55 PM / 3 years ago

Texas deputy sacked for shooting farmer's dog

Jana J. Pruet

2 Min Read

DALLAS (Reuters) - A sheriff’s deputy in northeast Texas has been fired for shooting a farmer’s dog through the back of the head in an incident that touched off condemnation around the world.

The farmer, Cole Middleton, 25, said his 2-year-old Australian cattle dog, Candy, survived the gunshot, but he had to put the dog down himself to end its suffering.

Middleton said the dog was like a child to him. In a phone interview on Friday, he added, “I’ve lost the best employee I had on my farm.”

Deputy Jerrod Dooley, who was responding to a burglary call at Middleton’s home at the time of the incident, could not be reached for comment. In a video taken at the scene, he claimed the dog was charging him.

Rains County Sheriff David Traylor said Dooley was fired on Thursday. Traylor was considering whether to pursue criminal charges in the case, which has resulted in a flood of criticism into his office.

“His reputation is already ruined. I think he made probably a bad choice,” Traylor told local broadcaster KYTX.

Veterinarian Kevin Bankston conducted a post mortem and said in a report the bullet entered from the back of the head and exited toward the nose, indicating Candy was retreating from the shooter.

Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.