U.S. postal worker investigated in death of small dog in Texas

DALLAS (Reuters) - The U.S. Postal Service is investigating a report that a mail carrier in Texas fatally injured a 10-pound (4.5 kg) Yorkshire Terrier that he said attacked him by hitting it in the head with a rock, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The 5-year-old dog named Maxwell suffered a shattered skull and severe spinal cord injuries and had to be euthanized, the dog’s owner Lawrence Brown told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Brown told the paper the dog left his yard and wandered across the street to where the postal worker was delivering mail. Brown said he was working in his garage, heard a commotion and then a dog whimpering in pain.

He confronted the postman, who told Brown that he had struck the dog with a rock.

The postal service has not released the name of the mail carrier.

“The postal service takes the issue of dog bite prevention very seriously,” Fort Worth postal service spokeswoman Arlene Sanchez said in an email. “We are saddened at the loss of the customer’s pet.”