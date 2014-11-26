Texas man dies after crashing vehicle in parking lot stunt

DALLAS (Reuters) - A Texas man doing high-speed spins in his sports utility vehicle at a Dallas-area Wal-Mart parking lot died after his car crashed into a loading dock, trapping him inside, and caught fire, police said on Wednesday.

North Richland Hills police said they responded to reports of reckless driving at the mostly empty parking lot early Tuesday morning and found the vehicle stuck in a pile of wooden pallets, engulfed in flames.

The unidentified driver reportedly drove in circles backward, doing “donuts” before crashing, police said.

Emergency personnel were not able to rescue the man from the vehicle and he died at the scene.