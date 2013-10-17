FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suspect in Texas murders found dead after car went off cliff
Sections
Featured
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Trump lifts foreign shipping restrictions for storm-hit Puerto Rico
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
Brexit
EU budget overhang casts shadow on Brexit bill
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
October 18, 2013 / 12:01 AM / 4 years ago

Suspect in Texas murders found dead after car went off cliff

Lisa Maria Garza

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A man sought in the Texas shooting deaths of his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend on Thursday was found dead after his car went over a cliff in a remote area known as “Devil’s Backbone,” police said.

Daniel Stillwell’s vehicle was found about 15 miles away from the double murder scene in San Marcos, Texas, by an Austin Homeland Security aircraft scouring the scenic Hill Country along Highway 32, authorities said.

Federal, state and local authorities were hunting for Stillwell, 23, accused of shooting Texas State University student Hailey Nicholls, 22, and her boyfriend Jesse Robledo, 27, in the head in her apartment bedroom, San Marcos Police Chief Howard Williams said in a statement. She was a recent girlfriend of Stillwell, a police affidavit said.

Stillwell, who lived in the same complex as Nicholls, called his roommate Thursday morning, after the shootings, and said “that he did not want to live in a cage and was going to kill himself by driving off a cliff,” a police affidavit said.

Officials said they could not confirm whether Stillwell intentionally drove his car off the cliff or if it was an accident.

Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza; Editing by Barbara Goldberg and Stacey Joyce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.