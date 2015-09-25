FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 25, 2015 / 3:32 PM / 2 years ago

Houston boy, aged six, killed in drive-by shooting: media reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A 6-year-old boy was killed and his 11-year-old brother critically wounded when they were struck by a volley of bullets in a drive-by shooting while in bed at a Houston home on Friday, media reports said.

More than a dozen shots ripped through a wall and window of the home in the shooting during the early hours of Friday that may have been gang-related, police on the scene told local media.

The Houston Police Department had no immediate comment on the incident.

The 6-year-old boy was killed and his elder brother was in critical condition at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest, Houston TV station KHOU reported.

The wounded boy was alert and talking, his grandmother told local TV station KTRK.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Susan Heavey and Mohammad Zargham

