Houston boy, aged six, killed in drive-by shooting: media reports

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A 6-year-old boy was killed and his 11-year-old brother critically wounded when they were struck by a volley of bullets in a drive-by shooting while in bed at a Houston home on Friday, media reports said.

More than a dozen shots ripped through a wall and window of the home in the shooting during the early hours of Friday that may have been gang-related, police on the scene told local media.

The Houston Police Department had no immediate comment on the incident.

The 6-year-old boy was killed and his elder brother was in critical condition at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest, Houston TV station KHOU reported.

The wounded boy was alert and talking, his grandmother told local TV station KTRK.