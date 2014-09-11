Over 20 Aryan Brotherhood members arrested in suspected Texas meth ring

AUSTIN Texas (Reuters) - Federal and Texas authorities arrested 21 members of the white supremacist group Aryan Brotherhood on Thursday and charged them with running a methamphetamine distribution operation in the Waco area, a U.S. officials said.

The arrests came from a 10-month investigation, the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Texas said. Four other Aryan Brotherhood members already in custody were also charged with being in the ring.

“This operation highlights a deliberate and strategic effort to cut off and shut down the supply of methamphetamine trafficked by the Aryan Brotherhood and corresponding impact that this horrific drug inflicts on our communities,” said Joseph Arabit, a special agent at the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Houston Field Division.