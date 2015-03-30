FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Texas mother arrested for leaving daughter in dumpster overnight
March 30, 2015 / 9:30 PM / 2 years ago

Texas mother arrested for leaving daughter in dumpster overnight

Lisa Maria Garza

2 Min Read

DALLAS (Reuters) - A Texas mother was arrested for leaving her 7-year-old daughter in a dumpster overnight after saying that she drank vodka but remembered little else about the evening, police said on Monday.

Alicia Carroll, 28, was charged with abandoning and endangering a child. The girl said her mother told her to get into the trash container after the two left a spa because police were chasing them, according to the arrest warrant.

A lawyer for Carroll was not immediately available for comment. She is in Dallas County jail on a $25,000 bond, records showed. Carroll told police she drank vodka in the parking lot and remembered little of the evening. The next morning she called 911 to report that a person with whom she had entrusted her daughter was refusing to return her.

The girl fell asleep in the dumpster waiting for about 10 hours for her mother to come back. She woke up and walked to the spa, where police found her with cuts and bruises, the arrest report said.

The girl was treated at a nearby hospital and released to family members.

Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Eric Walsh

