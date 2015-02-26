FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
At least eight linked to theft, beating death of emu in Texas
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
February 26, 2015 / 6:36 PM / 3 years ago

At least eight linked to theft, beating death of emu in Texas

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - Eight people have either been arrested or cited by police for their roles in stealing an emu in a rural Texas town and beating it to death, the Comanche County Sheriff’s Department said on Thursday.

“The incident began in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 15 during a party attended by a large number of area high school students,” it said.

One person, aged 18, was arrested for charges including animal cruelty. Seven minors were given citations for criminal trespass and could face charges including animal cruelty and theft, it said.

The department said it has obtained photographs and videos of the incident that took place near Hasse, about 120 miles north of Austin, but officials did not give any details on who owned the animal.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.