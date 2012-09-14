University of Texas buildings may be re-entered after bomb threat

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - The University of Texas at Austin, which had ordered an emergency evacuation of the campus on Friday, said buildings may be re-entered at noon local time but that classes were canceled for the day.

The school ordered the evacuation after receiving a telephone call from an unidentified male who threatened to set off bombs across the campus, officials said.

“All activities except classes will resume at 5 p.m.,” the university said on Twitter.