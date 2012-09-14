FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
University of Texas buildings may be re-entered after bomb threat
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 14, 2012 / 5:04 PM / in 5 years

University of Texas buildings may be re-entered after bomb threat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - The University of Texas at Austin, which had ordered an emergency evacuation of the campus on Friday, said buildings may be re-entered at noon local time but that classes were canceled for the day.

The school ordered the evacuation after receiving a telephone call from an unidentified male who threatened to set off bombs across the campus, officials said.

“All activities except classes will resume at 5 p.m.,” the university said on Twitter.

Reporting By Corrie MacLaggan; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.