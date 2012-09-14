FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
University of Texas president says confident school is safe
#U.S.
September 14, 2012

University of Texas president says confident school is safe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - The president of the University of Texas at Austin said on Friday he was confident the school was secure after an earlier bomb threat prompted an evacuation of the entire campus.

“We are extremely confident that the campus is safe,” said school president Bill Powers.

After ordering an emergency evacuation of the campus, officials said buildings could be re-entered at noon local time but that classes were canceled for the day

Reporting By Corrie MacLaggan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
