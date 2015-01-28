Texas court halts Wednesday execution for death row inmate

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has halted Wednesday’s scheduled execution of Garcia Glen White, 51, who was convicted of murdering teenage twin girls in Houston in 1989.

The court, in a ruling issued on Tuesday, did not spell out specific reasons for its decision.

Lawyers for White have tried to have the execution suspended, saying he was mentally impaired. They also raised questions about his prosecution.

The killings of Annette and Bernette Edwards went unsolved for about six years until a friend of White told police during an investigation of an unrelated murder that White had killed the twins, the Texas Attorney General’s Office said.

An initial confession given by White did not match evidence at the scene. White later gave another confession with a new version of what happened in the apartment. Semen discovered on a bedsheet at the apartment was consistent with White‘s, the office said.