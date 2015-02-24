FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas court halts man's execution after petition challenges trial evidence
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 24, 2015 / 1:55 AM / 3 years ago

Texas court halts man's execution after petition challenges trial evidence

Jon Herskovitz

2 Min Read

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (Reuters) - A Texas court on Monday halted next week’s scheduled execution of convicted murderer Rodney Reed after his backers petitioned a state court for a stay, saying he was wrongly convicted due to faulty evidence and unreliable testimony.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals did not elaborate on its decision. Reed’s backers for years have questioned his conviction for capital murder and filed a petition this month with affidavits from forensics experts who faulted evidence used in his trial.

Reed, 47, was scheduled to be executed on March 5 for the 1996 murder of Stacy Stites.

“The Court orders applicant’s execution stayed pending further order of this Court,” the appeals court wrote.

Attorneys for Reed said Stites was likely killed by her fiance, a former police officer now in prison for the abduction and rape of a young woman while on duty, said the Death Penalty Information Center, a resource group for capital punishment.

The officer has denied the allegations by Reed’s lawyers.

Attorneys for Reed, who are seeking a retrial, contend evidence was altered concerning the time of death to undermine Reed’s alibi. They also said the officer was angry at Reed because he had a relationship with Stites.

Prosecutors have said Reed was found guilty in a fair trial and should be executed.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.