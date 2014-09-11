Texas executes man, 45, for shooting spree that left two dead

AUSTIN Texas (Reuters) - Texas executed a 45-year-old man on Wednesday for killing two people and wounding two others during a shooting spree sparked by a breakup with his girlfriend.
Willie Tyrone Trottie died at the state’s death chamber in Huntsville at 6:35 p.m. CDT (7:35 EDT) after being given a lethal injection.
He became the 516th prisoner put to death in Texas since the U.S. Supreme Court reinstated the death penalty in 1976, the most of any state.
