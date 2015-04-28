Professor in Texas fails entire class, school says no way -report

(Reuters) - A professor at Texas A&M University’s campus in Galveston has flunked his entire strategic management class amid claims of cheating and harassment, though university officials say the decision won’t stick, the publication Inside Higher Ed reported.

Professor Irwin Horwitz sent a scathing email last week to the 30-plus students in the course, saying he had issued across-the-board failing grades after reaching his breaking point due to online rumors about himself and academic dishonesty on exams.

“None of you, in my opinion, given the behavior in this class, deserve to pass, or graduate to become an Aggie, as you do not in any way embody the honor that the university holds graduates should have within their personal character,” Horwitz wrote in the email, according to Inside Higher Ed.

A university representative could not be reached immediately for comment.

The university told Houston television station KRPC it is investigating Horwitz’s claims, but failing grades would not stand unless a student did not academically pass the class. The department head will take over the class until the end of the semester, it said.