FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Professor in Texas fails entire class, school says no way -report
Sections
Featured
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
April 28, 2015 / 6:30 PM / 2 years ago

Professor in Texas fails entire class, school says no way -report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A professor at Texas A&M University’s campus in Galveston has flunked his entire strategic management class amid claims of cheating and harassment, though university officials say the decision won’t stick, the publication Inside Higher Ed reported.

Professor Irwin Horwitz sent a scathing email last week to the 30-plus students in the course, saying he had issued across-the-board failing grades after reaching his breaking point due to online rumors about himself and academic dishonesty on exams.

“None of you, in my opinion, given the behavior in this class, deserve to pass, or graduate to become an Aggie, as you do not in any way embody the honor that the university holds graduates should have within their personal character,” Horwitz wrote in the email, according to Inside Higher Ed.

A university representative could not be reached immediately for comment.

The university told Houston television station KRPC it is investigating Horwitz’s claims, but failing grades would not stand unless a student did not academically pass the class. The department head will take over the class until the end of the semester, it said.

Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza in Dallas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.