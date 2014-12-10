FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#U.S.
December 10, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

Two die in Dallas fire at senior apartment complex: reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two people died and three were injured on Wednesday in an large, early morning fire at an assisted-living apartment complex for senior citizens in Dallas, Texas, local media reported.

CBS said firefighters were searching the 200-unit Gatewood Apartments after the fire was extinguished, to make sure more people were not trapped inside the complex, which has 300 residents.

The three injured people were hospitalized for breathing problems following smoke inhalation, the Dallas Morning News reported.

The overnight fire quickly spread, trapping senior residents on balconies at the four-story building, according to the reports. Additional firefighting units were called in to help rescue people in wheelchairs and others with limited mobility, the reports said.

Representatives for the Dallas Fire-Rescue Department could not be immediately reached.

Reporting by Fiona Ortiz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
