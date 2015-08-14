Fire at DrillChem plant north of Houston, no injuries: local broadcasters

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Explosions and a fire erupted on Friday at a DrillChem plant in Conroe, Texas, sending up flames and plumes of smoke that could be seen for miles around, but there were no initial reports of any injuries, police said.

Residents within a two-mile radius were ordered to shelter in place as live footage from local broadcasters showed thick smoke billowing from the chemical warehouse.

“We have not been advised of any injuries,” said an official with the police department in Conroe, about 40 miles (64 km) north of Houston.

A dispatcher with the police department confirmed that the fire followed explosions on Friday afternoon at the plant.

DrillChem provides drilling products including lubricants and sealants, according to its website. A representative of the company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.