Houston firefighter dies in apparent murder-suicide
May 22, 2015 / 6:40 PM / 2 years ago

Houston firefighter dies in apparent murder-suicide

Amanda Orr

1 Min Read

HOUSTON (Reuters) - A firefighter who served 12 years with the Houston Fire Department and his girlfriend have been found dead in an apparent murder-suicide at their suburban Houston home, officials said on Friday.

Firefighter Richard Deluna, 40, died from a likely hanging and his girlfriend, Caroline Minjares, had been fatally stabbed multiple times in the incident discovered by police on Thursday night, police said.

Houston police responded to the home when relatives told them that Minjares did not pick up her children from a babysitter, according to local media reports.

Deluna’s death marks the third of a Houston first responder in less than a week. On Monday, police officer Richard Martin, 47, was struck and killed by an assailant’s vehicle involved in a police chase. Police officer Jason Angeli, 38, was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound on Wednesday in a city-issued car.

Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Will Dunham

