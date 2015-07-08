FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas man dies after setting off firework from chest
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 8, 2015 / 4:30 PM / 2 years ago

Texas man dies after setting off firework from chest

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - A 30-year-old postal worker in Texas has died after shooting a firework off his chest during a night out with friends, officials said on Wednesday.

Justin Bartek was rushed to a hospital in Columbus, Texas, about 90 miles southeast of Austin, on Tuesday after the incident and later died of his injuries, they said.

Bartek was at a fishing and picnic spot on the Colorado River when he launched the firework, suffering critical injuries, the sheriff’s office said, adding medical examiners will conduct an autopsy.

“At some point, Mr Bartek put a firework on his chest and lit it. We believe this is what caused his injuries,” said Lieutenant Troy Neisner with the Colorado County Sheriff’s Office.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.