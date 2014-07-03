FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One dead, three badly hurt in Texas school fireworks explosion
#U.S.
July 3, 2014 / 5:15 PM / 3 years ago

One dead, three badly hurt in Texas school fireworks explosion

Lisa Maria Garza

1 Min Read

DALLAS (Reuters) - One person was killed and three others severely injured when a truck trailer carrying fireworks for a Fourth of July celebration at a central Texas high school exploded on Thursday as workers prepared the show, a fire official said.

The person who was killed had experience handling fireworks and was licensed, said Marcus Nettleton of the Comanche Volunteer Fire Department. The victim was not immediately identified.

The injured were local residents who were setting up the Fourth of July fireworks display at the Comanche High School football stadium.

Crews were unloading tubes containing fireworks from the trailer when it exploded, setting two vehicles on fire, Nettleton said.

The state's fire marshal and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were investigating the cause of the accident.The fireworks display at the school, about 120 miles (200 km) southwest of Dallas, was canceled, local officials said.

Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Gunna Dickson and Jeffrey Benkoe

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
