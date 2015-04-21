Chemical mishap killed hundreds of fish as Texas state aquarium

SAN ANTONIO (Reuters) - Hundreds of fish were killed at the Texas State Aquarium in Corpus Christi after an industrial chemical was mistakenly introduced to a huge tank instead of a drug commonly used to kill worms and lice in fish, the aquarium said on Tuesday.

Some rare species were among 389 fish killed on April 14, said officials at the tourist attraction and conservator of sea life from the Gulf of Mexico and Caribbean. Only two fish survived.

About 13 percent of its entire collection was killed, including a sand tiger shark and hundreds of fish in its 125,000-gallon (473,000-liter) Islands of Steel and 40,000-gallon (151,000-liter) Flower Gardens exhibits, the aquarium said.

Aquarium President Tom Schmid said fish began dying after employees introduced what they thought was a low dose of a drug used to kill parasites in fish.

Tests showed that a mislabeled container held an industrial chemical commonly used in film processing and in paint and fuel that is a poison and carcinogen, Schmid said.

Schmid said they were cleaning the impacted systems and would begin to add new fish possibly as early as this week when the water is confirmed safe.

Aquariums from the United States, Canada and as far away as Singapore have offered support and condolences over what was one of the most significant losses of marine life in the aquarium’s history, he said.

Schmid said the aquarium had sent samples to a state veterinary lab.