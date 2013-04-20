Four fishermen missing off Texas Gulf Coast since Friday: Coast Guard

(Reuters) - Four fishermen were missing off the Texas Gulf Coast on Saturday, more than a day after their boat sank about 115 miles southeast of Galveston, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Petty Officer Richard Brahm said the Coast Guard received a distress signal from the 50-foot (15-metre) fishing boat at about 3:30 a.m. CDT Friday.

A Coast Guard jet dispatched to the area spotted a man waving his arms aboard an orange raft. The man, who was rescued by helicopter, reported that four other men had been on board the boat before it sank, Brahm said.

The fishing boat was based out of Galveston.

The Coast Guard has so far searched a 2,000-square-mile (3,200-square-km) area using a boat and aircraft, Brahm said. The search was continuing.