Texas legislature approves openly carrying handguns
May 30, 2015 / 12:02 AM / 2 years ago

Texas legislature approves openly carrying handguns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN, Texas (Reuters) - The Republican-dominated Texas legislature approved a measure on Friday that would allow for openly carrying handguns in public in the state, a bill the governor has pledged to sign.

The bill would allow licensed Texans to be out in public with handguns in holsters on their belts or shoulders. Current Texas law grants residents the right to carry concealed handguns with a permit and for the open carrying of long guns such as rifles and shotguns.

“Open Carry just passed in both the Texas House & Senate. Next destination: My Pen,” Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican wrote on his Twitter feed.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Sandra Maler

