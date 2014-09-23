Texas drops plan to allow liquor sales at gun shows

SAN ANTONIO (Reuters) - The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission withdrew a proposal on Tuesday to allow liquor sales at gun shows after being criticized over the potentially dangerous combination.

TABC spokeswoman Carolyn Beck said public comment was overwhelmingly against the proposal.

“Some people were in opposition to the rules because they think that in general guns and alcohol shouldn’t mix,” Beck said.

The proposal would have allowed alcoholic beverages to be sold when gun shows are held in facilities that have liquor licenses.

Currently, if a hall that has a liquor license hosts a gun show, liquor sales have to be suspended while the gun show is being set up, during the show itself, and while it is being taken down, according to the TABC website.