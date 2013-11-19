FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas woman killed in hotel bed by bullet from adjoining room
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
November 19, 2013 / 9:55 PM / 4 years ago

Texas woman killed in hotel bed by bullet from adjoining room

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

IRVING, Texas (Reuters) - A Texas woman was killed while watching TV in a suburban Dallas hotel bed on Tuesday after a bullet came through the wall of an adjoining room and struck her in the chest, police in the city of Irving said.

Traci Reedy, 48, was in the room with her husband and teenage son, who were not injured. She died later in hospital.

Michael Gray, 36, of Dallas, who was in the adjoining room, was arrested and charged with criminally negligent homicide on suspicion of firing the fatal shot, police said.

Police believe Gray was with a woman, who has not been charged, and was handling the gun when it went off.

“There is no indication that a disturbance was taking place between Gray and the female in his room when the gun discharged,” Irving police said in a statement.

(This story has been refiled to fix typo in headline)

Reporting by Jana Pruet; Editing by Jon Herskovitz and Gunna Dickson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.