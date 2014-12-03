Texas school board member apologizes for Klan image in Facebook post

TEXARKANA, Texas (Reuters) - A member of an East Texas school board has apologized and intends to resign after posting on his Facebook page a picture of a person in Ku Klux Klan attire along with the caption “I‘m dreaming of a white Christmas.”

The Hooks Independent School District will meet on Dec. 15 and decide whether to take additional action against member Chris Harris for the post, school officials have told local media.

“He is going to resign, but he has not yet put in any official resignation,” LeRoy Dodd, a family friend who has been speaking on behalf of Harris, said on Wednesday.

The post was one of several racially charged messages Harris placed on his Facebook site in the aftermath of the decision last week by a grand jury in Missouri not to charge a white police officer for fatally shooting an unarmed black teenager, a case that raised questions about U.S. race relations.

“I took to social media to express an inner frustration that I unfortunately verbalized in a distasteful and embarrassing manner,” Harris wrote a few days later.

“I am deeply sorry for misrepresenting my views, my town, this district, and my patriotism,” he said. He has since taken down his Facebook page.

Civil rights activist Benjamin Dennis, president of the Greater Texarkana NAACP, said: “It was a despicable thing for a school board member to do. Even though he has apologized, it was insensitive.”

School superintendent Ronnie Thompson did not return calls seeking comment.