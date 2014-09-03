FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Texas girl trapped in spinning washing machine at laundromat
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
U.S.
Trump administration prepares to ease gun export rules
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Oddly Enough
September 3, 2014 / 1:40 PM / 3 years ago

Texas girl trapped in spinning washing machine at laundromat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AUSTIN Texas (Reuters) - A 5-year-old girl was hospitalized on Wednesday after she was trapped in a laundromat washing machine for several minutes and spun at high speeds, police said.

The girl had extensive injuries but was expected to survive the incident Tuesday in a laundromat in Pasadena, about 10 miles (16 km) southeast of Houston, they said

“She was tumbling pretty fast in there,” Pasadena police spokesman Vance Mitchell told Houston TV station KHOU.

“One person walked by and said they saw something flopping around in there. They thought it was just a dress or something because it was moving pretty fast,” Mitchell said.

Police were unsure how the girl got trapped. The said just before the incident, a customer had tried to use the machine and was given a refund because it was not working properly.

Reporting by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.